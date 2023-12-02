Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school witnessed a joyous celebration of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Utsav. The students participated in the festivities , commemorating the teachings and life of Guru Nanak Dev . The programme featured a range of cultural presentations. Hitika from Class XI delivered a speech, Sahibinder from Class VIII presented a Punjabi poem, and a group of students from classes XI and IV sang Shabad. Tiny-tots from Discoverer's, Creator's and Creator's Plus recited the ‘mool-mantra,’ followed by a group song performance by students.
