Emm Aar International School, Adampur

A group of six students from the school participated in the state- level ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz competition. The prestigious event, organised by ‘Bharat Vikas Parishad,’ was hosted at GNA University, Phagwara. The participating students from the school were divided into Junior and Senior groups. Navneet Kaur and Sabrina Kumari from Class VIII participated in the Junior category. Anchal and Parampreet Kaur from Class IX participated in the Senior category. Gitika Sandhu and Kimmi Chumba from Class XI have been selected to participate in the speech competition dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur.

