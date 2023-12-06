Emm Aar International School, Adampur

A group of six students from the school participated in the state- level ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz competition. The prestigious event, organised by ‘Bharat Vikas Parishad,’ was hosted at GNA University, Phagwara. The participating students from the school were divided into Junior and Senior groups. Navneet Kaur and Sabrina Kumari from Class VIII participated in the Junior category. Anchal and Parampreet Kaur from Class IX participated in the Senior category. Gitika Sandhu and Kimmi Chumba from Class XI have been selected to participate in the speech competition dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...