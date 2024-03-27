Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school organised a comprehensive training session focused on teacher development. The session was designed to enhance the quality of education imparted by the school. The training session, a regular feature of the school’s initiatives, aimed to equip educators with the latest pedagogical tools and methodologies to enrich the teaching-learning process. Through engaging discussions and collaborative activities, participants were empowered to create dynamic and inclusive learning environments tailored to meet the diverse needs of students. The school believes that investing in the professional development of its faculty is essential for fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. By providing opportunities for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange, the school remains dedicated to nurturing competent and passionate educators who inspire and motivate students to reach their full potential. The success of the training session underscores the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its steadfast dedication to shaping the future leaders and thinkers of tomorrow. The school’s Director Dr Simmi Tandon said, “The school has been organising such programmes in the past and will continue to do so in the future.” Rinki, Radha, Shivani, Amanjyoti, Shivprabha, Bhavna, and other teachers were present at the occasion.

