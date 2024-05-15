EMM AAR International School, Adampur

The school conducted a calligraphy competition in two languages (Hindi and English) which was held to improve presentation skills and to promote good handwriting among students. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by a select panel of teachers based on writing style, curves and patterns, legibility and beautification. The winners of the competition with the best handwriting were rewarded with certificates.

