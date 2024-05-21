Emm Aar International School, Adampur

In CBSE classes XII and X board results, students of the the school performed exceptionally well. Jasdeep Kaur of Class XII (Commerce) secured 92% marks and Japsimran Kaur of Class XII (Humanities) bagged 92%. Tanvir Kaur bagged the first position in the medical stream. Parminder Kaur of the non-medical stream bagged distinction in mathematics. As many as 88 students got distinction in Class XII exams. In Class X, Manpreet Kaur bagged the first position by getting 90%, Vishali Behal scored 88%, and Damandeep Kaur Minhas secured 87%. Total 69 students got distinctions in Class X exams. Chairman of the school Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, Director Dr Simmi Tandon, Principal Navdeep Vashista, and CEO Mohit Shinde congratulated the parents of the children for their excellent results.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE