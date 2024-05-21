Emm Aar International School, Adampur

In CBSE classes XII and X board results, students of the the school performed exceptionally well. Jasdeep Kaur of Class XII (Commerce) secured 92% marks and Japsimran Kaur of Class XII (Humanities) bagged 92%. Tanvir Kaur bagged the first position in the medical stream. Parminder Kaur of the non-medical stream bagged distinction in mathematics. As many as 88 students got distinction in Class XII exams. In Class X, Manpreet Kaur bagged the first position by getting 90%, Vishali Behal scored 88%, and Damandeep Kaur Minhas secured 87%. Total 69 students got distinctions in Class X exams. Chairman of the school Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, Director Dr Simmi Tandon, Principal Navdeep Vashista, and CEO Mohit Shinde congratulated the parents of the children for their excellent results.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IT professionals on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
The Punjab and Haryana government have also announced advanc...
Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon
Tewari says the real ‘udan khatola’ is Kirron Kher, who was ...