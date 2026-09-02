Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrate National Sports Day

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrated National Sports Day with a special awareness activity for classes I to V, highlighting the importance of sports in physical and mental development. Students enthusiastically participated in a racing competition, with outstanding performers receiving medals. Principal Rajinder Kumar encouraged students to balance academics with regular sports participation. The event promoted sportsmanship, discipline, confidence, fitness and a healthy competitive spirit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement