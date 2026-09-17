Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrates Hindi Diwas

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrated Hindi Diwas through a special assembly highlighting the significance and relevance of the Hindi language in daily life and cultural heritage. The special assembly focused on the importance of Hindi as a language that connects people, preserves rich cultural traditions and reflects the diverse linguistic identity of India. Students participated with enthusiasm and were encouraged to appreciate the beauty, richness and continued relevance of Hindi in contemporary society. Principal Rajinder Kumar appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students and emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting Hindi while embracing multilingualism.

Advertisement