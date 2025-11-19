DT
Emm Aar International School, Adampur, conducts annual sports meet

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, conducts annual sports meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Emm Aar International School, Adampur, successfully conducted its annual sports meet, SPARDHAA – 2025, along with the prize distribution ceremony, with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by chief guest Vivek Kumar Modi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Adampur. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Rajinder Kumar, followed by an impressive march past presented by the students. A series of captivating performances including mass PT, dumble display, lezim show, yoga demonstration, band team and vibrant Garba and Bhangra enthralled the audience. The cultural segment featured a delightful welcome dance by the tiny tots, Bollywood dance, classical dance, group songs and the ‘Emm Aar & Maat-Pita’ performance, all of which added charm and vibrancy to the event. The orchestra performance by music teacher Raman Kumar was a special highlight. A fun-filled lucky draw was also organised for the parents. Refreshments were provided to all students by the school. During the prize distribution ceremony, students excelling in academics and sports were honoured for their outstanding achievements. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks proposed by Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon.

