Emm Aar International School, Adampur Doaba

Students celebrated the Teej with gaiety. They performed bhangra and giddha to mark the day. The event commenced with the folk song 'Ammiye' sung by Kimmi of Class X. The highlight of the day was the tiny tots' bhangra performance. Tegjot of Class III, Aaradhya of Class IV and Sonampreet of Class V showcased solo performances and threw light on the significance of the Punjabi culture. Students of Class XI put up a group performance on 'Bajra da Sitta'. At the end, a performance was given by music teacher Amandeep Kaur and the event concluded with the National Anthem.
