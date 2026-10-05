Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organises educational visit to Sachdeva Stocks

In a significant step towards promoting experiential and practical learning, Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised an educational visit to Sachdeva Stocks for students of classes XI and XII from the Commerce and Humanities Departments. The visit was conducted under the guidance of Principal Rajinder Kumar as part of the school's Learning Outside the Classroom initiative. Accompanied by Shweta Verma and Kamaljeet Kaur, the students interacted with professionals and gained first-hand insights into stock markets, investments and trading. Paramjit Singh Sachdeva addressed the students and shared his expertise on various aspects of the stock market and investment practices, helping them connect classroom concepts with real-world financial environments. A key highlight of the visit was the opportunity to witness live trading, enabling students to observe market operations and gain a practical understanding of trading activities. The students found the experience informative and enriching and appreciated the warm hospitality extended by the team at Sachdeva Stocks. The visit was a valuable addition to the school's Learning Outside the Classroom programme, reinforcing its focus on experiential learning, practical exposure and preparing students to engage confidently with the real world.
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