DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organises educational visit to Sachdeva Stocks

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organises educational visit to Sachdeva Stocks

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a significant step towards promoting experiential and practical learning, Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised an educational visit to Sachdeva Stocks for students of classes XI and XII from the Commerce and Humanities Departments. The visit was conducted under the guidance of Principal Rajinder Kumar as part of the school's Learning Outside the Classroom initiative. Accompanied by Shweta Verma and Kamaljeet Kaur, the students interacted with professionals and gained first-hand insights into stock markets, investments and trading. Paramjit Singh Sachdeva addressed the students and shared his expertise on various aspects of the stock market and investment practices, helping them connect classroom concepts with real-world financial environments. A key highlight of the visit was the opportunity to witness live trading, enabling students to observe market operations and gain a practical understanding of trading activities. The students found the experience informative and enriching and appreciated the warm hospitality extended by the team at Sachdeva Stocks. The visit was a valuable addition to the school's Learning Outside the Classroom programme, reinforcing its focus on experiential learning, practical exposure and preparing students to engage confidently with the real world.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts