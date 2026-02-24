Emm Aar International School held graduation ceremony

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, held a joyful graduation ceremony for its student achievers, marking a special milestone in their young academic journey. The event was filled with vibrant performances, heartfelt goodbyes, and words of encouragement for the future. The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from Discoverer’s and Creator’s students, who performed a colourful programme of songs, poems, and dances. The Discoverer’s class stole the hearts of the audience with their adorable dance routine to the popular song “Nani Teri Morni”, their innocent smiles radiating pure joy. Laughter and tearful embraces filled the room as Discoverer and Creator students expressed their affection for graduating students of Achiever, saying, “We will miss you!” The highlight of the event was a special ‘graduation setup’ arranged for the Achiever students. In a formal ceremony filled with cheers and applause, they proudly received certificates marking their completion of kindergarten. School president Dr Ashish Tandon addressed the graduates with words of wisdom, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence and embrace new challenges in their upcoming grades.

