Emm Aar Int'l School, Adampur Doaba

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) 1 Pb Squadron recently conducted an Annual Range Firing exercise for CATC-26. About 23 students from 11 schools participated in the exercise that was held under the guidance of trained instructors. The participants were divided into teams and each team was given a set of targets to shoot at. EmmAarian's displayed excellent skills in shooting and were applauded for their efforts. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon praised the efforts of the NCC and said such exercises help in instilling discipline and a sense of responsibility among the cadets. He appreciated the efforts of students and said such events provide an opportunity for students to showcase their skills.