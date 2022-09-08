Emm Aar Int’l School, Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur

Teacher’s Day was celebrated under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashisht at the school. Children threw light on the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and presented a colourful programme in the morning assembly. Teachers and staff were honoured for the commendable services. Navdeep Vashista, Mohit Shinde, Jasvir, Sulinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and other teachers were honoured with gifts. A programme was organised in the school auditorium by the students of Class XII. Chief guest Rajiv Kumar Aggrawal, AGM, Canara Bank, Regional Office, Jalandhar, graced the occasion along with Prem Khatri, Branch Manager, Canara Bank, Adampur Branch. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and Director Dr Simmi Tandon greeted all teachers.