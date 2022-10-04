Emm Aar Int'l School, Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur

The school celebrated Dasehra, Durga Puja and Gandhi Jayanti. A special assembly was conducted under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista where little students gave a scintillating performance. They enacted a portion of the epic Ramayana. They told the audience why and how Dasehra is celebrated. The story was beautifully narrated with expressions and voice modulation. Music was played by music teacher Amandeep Kaur. On Gandhi Jayanti, children remembered Mahatma Gandhi and presented the song, ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. Dandiya was the centre of attraction on Durga Puja. School Chairman Sarav Mohan Tandon and Director Dr Simmi Tandon greeted the children, teachers and staff on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja and Dasehra.