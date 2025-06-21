DT
Home / The School Tribune / Emm Aar International School, Hoshiarpur, to celebrate International Yoga Day

Emm Aar International School, Hoshiarpur, to celebrate International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
The school will celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day. The event, held annually, will welcome students, teachers, and parents for a morning dedicated to well-being. The celebrations will commence at 6.30 am on the school grounds. Vivek Kumar Modi, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Adampur, Punjab, will be the chief guest. In addition to the yoga session, a free blood sugar detection camp will be available for all participants, offering convenient health screenings. “We are thrilled to continue our tradition of celebrating International Yoga Day, promoting health and wellness within our school community and beyond,” said Rajinder Kumar, Principal of the school. “We encourage everyone to join us for a rejuvenating start to the day,” he said.

