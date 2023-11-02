Emm Aar Int'l School, Jalandhar

Students, teachers and other staff celebrated Navratri and Dasehra in the school. The celebrations commenced with a welcome speech by Rupinder Kaur. Jasraj Singh (class X B) spoke about the significance of Navratri, its cultural importance and the vibrant traditions associated with the festival. Paridhi Gandhi (class IV A) shared insights about the significance of Dasehra, emphasising the victory of good over evil. The event featured captivating rhymes sung by the talented students of Class Creators and Creators Plus, followed by a fantastic dance performance by the tiny tots, who left everyone mesmerised with their energy and coordination. Students of Class VI to VIII presented a riveting play on the epic tale of Ramayan. The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by students of classes III to V added a spiritual aura to the evening. Chairman of the school Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and Dr Ashish Tandon addressed the gathering.