Emm Aar school sends relief material to flood-hit families

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, has come forward to support families affected by the recent floods by arranging and sending essential relief material to the Tehsildar Office, Adampur, for further distribution. The initiative was led by Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, Chairman of the school, who emphasised the importance of standing together in times of crisis. The relief consignment included essential items and other daily-use items, aimed at providing immediate assistance to those in need. The relief material was arranged and sent as per the directions of Vivek Kumar Modi, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Adampur, for timely distribution among the affected families. Dr Tandon said, “Serving society and extending a helping hand in times of need is our moral and social responsibility.” He also assured that the school will continue to contribute to humanitarian causes in the future, and very soon a team from the school will visit the flood-affected areas to provide direct assistance to the people. Present on the occasion were Principal Rajinder Kumar, CEO Mohit S, Kamal Thakur, Pooja, Narinder Kumar, Neha, Amrik Singh, and Sulinder Singh.

