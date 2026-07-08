Emm Aar swimmers excel at selection trials

Talented swimmers of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, delivered an outstanding performance at the State Swimming Selection Trials held in Jalandhar. Gunamay Pratap Singh (Class VII) showcased exceptional endurance and versatility by competing in the 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke and 200m Butterfly events. Pranav (Class VI) and Karandeep Singh (Class VII) also demonstrated remarkable stamina and skill by participating in the 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke and 200m Butterfly events. Ananya (Class VI) impressed with her performances in the 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and 100m Backstroke events, while Aavya (Class V) performed commendably in the 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle and 200m Freestyle events. Based on their outstanding performances, Gunamay Pratap Singh and Ananya have been selected to participate in the State-Level Swimming Championship to be held in Ferozepur. This achievement is a matter of immense pride for the school.

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