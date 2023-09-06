Empowering the socially disadvantaged youth

It was back in 2021, when my classmate and I were brainstorming ideas in which we could create a positive impact on the society. I felt our strengths and expertise should be utilised to uplift those who lack certain opportunities. Throughout high school, I participated in debates, MUNs and public speaking programmes. It was then that I realised that despite their talent, the economically disadvantaged youth of the country do not have the same platform to excel at the skills that one develops through these activities. Thus, I wanted to create a platform that allowed the youth, irrespective of their socio-economic status, to learn and articulately put forth their views on various pertinent issues and become more aware citizens.

Concept

Effective communication is the single most important skill required to succeed in any field today. While students going to private or public schools have access to opportunities to excel at skill communication, there are countless who have the will to learn, but do not have the opportunity. Hence, The Youth Platform was initiated to bridge this gap and make sure that no child is held back.

Methodology

The initiative is aimed at inculcating communication skills, through a self-curated curriculum, in economically disadvantaged students. This includes body language, grammar basics, public speaking and debating. The programme is conducted onsite at different non-governmental organisations, where students are taught on weekly basis through engaging activities that help them practically apply what is taught. At the end of the programme, a mock debate and a speech competition is conducted. The programme helps students develop critical thinking skills, argumentation and confidence.

Challenges

Communication skills, debating and public speaking aren't given the importance they deserve. We had to convey the vitality of these skills to the organisations that we reached out to and establish the need for such a programme. We had to form a connection with the students we were teaching. In order to do this, we had to gain their trust so that they could open up and engage in discussions. Once we overcame this obstacle, we formed a wonderful bond with each of the students.

Achievements

Over the past two years, the programme has been held at multiple NGOs and schools across Chandigarh and Gurgaon, including Sitare NGO, Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, Bachpan Shaala and Northridge School. I have also introduced the initiative to Helping Hands, a remedial programme, aiding the EWS students at my school. The impact has grown from 25 to over 235 students and the initiative is continuing to expand. The programme is now an integral part of an NGO's core curriculum, set to benefit 200 more students in 2023-24. I have received excellent feedback from students and teachers for the transformative effects of the programme. The impacted students have newfound confidence and eagerly participate in debate competitions and express their views with conviction. Regular articles on the website and tips and tricks on communication skills on social media supplement our efforts. Furthermore, we are actively recruiting a network of volunteers who help us conduct the programme and widen the reach. We are also applying for funding to help scale the initiative.

Future plans

The endeavour is to make the programme an integral part of the core curriculum at as many organisations as possible. The vision is to impact the maximum number of students possible and create an equitable platform for the youth of today.

Annika Kaur Khara, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh

Co-Founder of the Youth Platform IBDP