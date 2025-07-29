Engaging activity for students at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school hosted an exciting and engaging "Just a Minute" competition, bringing together students from various classes to test their spontaneity, presence of mind, and fluency in English. Each participant had to speak impromptu for one minute on a randomly selected topic. The speakers impressed the audience with their vocabulary and clarity of thought. The panel of judges evaluated participants based on fluency, content, confidence and time management. School Principal George S Shear praised the participants for their outstanding efforts, creativity and vocal delivery.

