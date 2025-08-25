English debate competition held

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, conducted its inter-house English debate competition. The event witnessed participation from students representing all four houses. Participants showcased their exceptional critical thinking, communication skills and in-depth knowledge. The competition was a true celebration of intellect and articulation. Madhav Khanna and Raj Nandini from Diamond House emerged as the winners after a tough contest. The second position was secured by Roopanpreet Kaur and Jivika Rana from Sapphire House. The third position was won by Jaanat and Dishika from Ruby House. Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the efforts of participants and congratulated all the winners.

