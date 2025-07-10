English declamation competition at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

An inter-house English declamation competition was held for Class IX. Students expressed their views on a wide range of topics beautifully and convincingly. The first prize was bagged by Angel (Azad House) and second position by Ankush (Azad House). There was a tie between two students Dhairya (Tagore House) and Sameer (Bose House) for the third position.
