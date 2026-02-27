English Exhibition organised

An English Exhibition of Police Public School, Chandigarh, was a resounding success, showcasing the linguistic prowess of students from classes III to VIII. The event featured an array of meticulously crafted projects on diverse topics, with students confidently presenting their work to an audience, including proud parents. The mastermind behind this initiative, English teacher Sarita Raj, played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds and guiding them to excellence. Principal Sarabjit Kaur applauded Raj’s dedication and extended her gratitude to the students for making the event a memorable one.

