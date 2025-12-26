English Storytelling Competition organised

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, hosted an exciting Inter-Mukand English Storytelling Competition for classes I-V celebrating the imaginative talents of our young students. This event highlighted the importance of storytelling in developing language skills, creativity, and confidence.. Story-telling competition for classes I-V was organised. There were relevant topics for the different groups. The event culminated in a lively prize distribution ceremony, where outstanding storytellers were recognised for their exceptional performances. Winners received trophies and certificates to honour their hardwork. Principal Seema Kataria graced the occasion with her heartfelt address, emphasizing the significance of storytelling in both personal development and education.

