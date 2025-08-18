Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Enid Blyton's birthday with engaging literary activities for students in classes III to VI. The week-long celebration featured exciting worksheets, including crossword puzzles, word searches and creative writing prompts inspired by her famous works, such as "The Famous Five," "The Secret Seven," "Malory Towers" and "The Magic Faraway Tree." The event aimed to spark imagination, improve language skills, and instill a love for reading. The library department shared interesting facts about Blyton's life and literary journey, making the session both enjoyable and educational. Director Reema Dewan praised the students' enthusiasm, noting that Enid Blyton's stories have sparked imagination across generations. Principal Pawan Singh appreciated the library department's efforts in fostering creativity and a love for reading among students.

Advertisement