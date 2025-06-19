Ensuring students grow in balanced, healthy way

How is your school integrating tech in classroom learning?

We use smart boards and educational apps to make lessons more interactive and engaging. Teachers also use videos and digital tools to explain difficult concepts in a simple way.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

This year, our students actively participated in zonal literary events, debates, quizzes, painting competitions, and cultural programmes. We also organised Annual Day, which was a great platform for showcasing talent.

Innovation has become an important part of school curriculum. How have you incorporated it?

We encourage project-based learning, experiments, and creative thinking. Students are involved in science fairs, model-making, and group activities that develop their problem-solving skills.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

Our vision is to create a learning environment where students grow just not academically, but also emotionally and socially. We aim to combine traditional values with modern methods to prepare students for life beyond school.

What skills are important for students in this tech-driven age and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

Skills like critical thinking, digital literacy, communication, and teamwork are very important. We promote these through group discussions, computer classes, and leadership activities.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, we regularly conduct sessions on stress management, mindfulness, and emotional well-being. We also invite psychologists and counsellors to guide students, ensuring they grow in a balanced and healthy way.

