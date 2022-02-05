Entry to Class IX only after clearing state board exam

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 5

In another controversial order, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has said no Class VIII student in the state, even if in private schools and irrespective of its affiliation, will be admitted to Class IX in the next academic session unless they clear its annual examination in March.

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class VIII examination in schools, a practice that had been done away with years ago.

In the latest order issued to all district education authorities, the BSEH said there shall be no Class VIII annual examination at the school level during the ongoing session and these would instead by conducted by the board.

Sources said the BSEH had asked all private schools to register themselves on the board website by February 15 for enrolment of Class VIII students. The order would even stand for schools that had been issued a no-objection certificate by the Education Department for affiliation to any other board for secondary and senior secondary examination, the sources said.

Private schools affiliated to the CBSE have resolved to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the board’s “autocratic approach”. “We held a meeting today and unanimously decided to file a writ petition in the High Court. How can the BSEH conduct exams when the government has already withdrawn its powers to hold the exams of Classes V and VIII. Moreover, the State Council of Education Research Training (SCERT), Gurugram, has also misled the High Court by authorising the BSEH to conduct the exams,” said Anil Kaushik, the president of Progressive Private Schools Association, a group of schools affiliated to the CBSE.

Ved Prakash Yadav, BSEH Vice-Chairman, said since the SCERT had authorised the BSEH as a nodal agency to conduct the examination, hence all private schools had been asked to get themselves registered with it so as to expedite the process to hold annual Class VIII exams. “We are planning to conduct the exams in March. The Class VIII syllabus has also been uploaded on our website,” he added.

Private schools affiliated to the CBSE had last month approached the High Court challenging the state government’s decision to conduct board exams of Class VIII in all schools in the state, including those under the CBSE and other boards, through the BSEH from the academic session. They pleaded that mandating board exam for Class VIII would mean dual affiliation, which was neither practical nor feasible.

Later, the government informed the High Court that the power of conducting the exams had been withdrawn from the BSEH while the SCERT had been notified as an academic authority. The SCERT then asked the BSEH to conduct the exams as an agency, pleading that the BSEH possessed expertise to hold such exams.