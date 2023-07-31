Envy & jealousy

Everyone walk paths on their own way,
but some try to force us
To walk paths while holding their hands,
Some get ungrateful
If we only walk awhile,
And then help someone else
On a lonely mile.
They get jealous
If we do for others and start to get away from them.
What you are only expected
To do just for them.
Therefore, it goes on and on,
Until one day they look around for someone who feels lonely,
Finding their demands which are possible in other way
Have left them without friends and their memories.
They so wanted to be noticed by everyone,
And they'll do anything they can,
To try to force people
To notice them,
To live for them.
I wonder why
No one listen to their needs that needs to be
fulfilled.
And I wonder why people begin to turn away.
They forget about their demands which they think is impossible,
They put on others to stay with them,
They can only see what is good for them,
And not that others have needs to,
So they hurt those people whom they should not,
Hoping it will make them feel better and happier.
Instead, it makes them feel worse than more
For their angle was to only force people away.
Anvisha, Class VIII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
