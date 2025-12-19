Esperanza-’25 concludes

The second day of the school’s annual cultural extravaganza Esperanza-’25 concluded with a vibrant evening filled with creativity, talent, and dynamic artistic expressions. The event began with a soulful ‘shabad’, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere, followed by a melodious welcome song presented by students. The prize distribution ceremony honoured students who excelled in academics and co-curricular activities, making it a proud moment for parents and students alike. The evening featured a wide range of captivating performances. The Avengers Dance brought excitement to the stage, while the Country Dance showcased rhythm and coordination. A heartfelt devotional performance won applause, followed by an engaging Punjabi play highlighting cultural values. The traditional ‘Ganesh Vandana’ invoked blessings for success and prosperity. Nostalgia filled the air with the Retro Dance, while the ‘Save Trees’ act delivered a strong environmental message. An inspiring act on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid tribute to the visionary leader. The audience was thrilled by a dramatic Horror Dance, followed by a powerful portrayal of the bravery of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. Patriotic emotions soared with Operation Sindoor act, honouring the courage of Indian soldiers. Modern creativity lit up the stage with a dazzling dance performance, and the memorable evening concluded on a high note with an energetic bhangra.

Advertisement