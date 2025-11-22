Essay Writing Competition held

Students of Manav Public School, Nayagaon, showcased their literary talent at an Essay Writing Competition conducted by Tata Building. With her impressive writing, Mitali (Class VII) emerged as the winner, Prachi (Class VI) as the first runner-up and Khanak (Class V) as the second runner-up. The event highlighted the creativity and confidence of young minds.
