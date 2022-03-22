school notes

Events



Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Solitaire Intl School, Panchkula

The school premises reverberated with laughter, as the students and teachers celebrated the festival Holi with enthusiasm. Solitairians were in high spirits as they put colours on each other’s faces and enjoyed merrily. A special dance party was organised wherein students tapped their feet to peppy dance numbers. Using their creativity, children made colourful Holi cards. They were enlightened about the significance of this festival and the folk lore behind it. Through effective presentation and interactive session, students were also made aware of various do’s and don’ts related to the festival. The management extended Holi greetings to all the parents, students and teachers.

Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Students of the school celebrated eco-friendly Holi with great fun and vigour. A plethora of activities were organised for the students of different classes. A special assembly was conducted, in which students were told about precautionary measures to be taken while playing Holi. Students and teachers exchanged Holi greetings. They sang songs and sprinkled flower petals on each other. The Principal, Neelam Rana and the Director, Mahesh Katoch greeted the teachers and students on this auspicious occasion.

DC Model School, Panchkula

A special assembly was conducted in the school to celebrate the festival, in which students weretold about the significance of the festival and the story behind its celebration. A short video on the story of Prahalad and Holika Dahan was also shown to the children in the auditorium. The celebration included an interesting activity for the students of Prep I and II. They participated in a tie-and-dye activity wherein they enjoyed tying and dyeing their white shirts in different hues. Later, the children wore colourful shirts and applied dry colour to one another. The students also tapped their feet together and spread the message of harmony. They were exhorted to play safe Holi by using natural colour.

St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

St Vivekanand Millennium School celebrated the festival of colours with enthusiasm. Director Kamal Rai graced the occasion as the chief guest. Parents and students of Class I participated in the programme with gaiety. Principal Piyush Punj welcomed everyone. Various activities like poem recitation and dance performances were enjoyed by one and all. The programme concluded with the 'puppet and dandiya'

