school notes

Events

Events

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Warm send-off for Class XII students at Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

The students of Class XI of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, hosted a warm sendoff for their outgoing seniors. The programme titled ‘Aloha-2022’ commenced with invoking the blessings of the Almighty. A melodious medley set the momentum for other performances. A melànge of scintillating performances set the stage ablaze and the musical recital made the spellbound audience hum and sway to the mellifluous numbers. High-energy Bhangra performance was the show-stopper. The prime attraction was the coveted title of Ms Sacred Heart, for which elegant and confident girls vied against, each other. Jaunita Ruchel Datta of Commerce stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2022. Anusha Kuthiala and Kriti Garg walked away with the first and second runners up titles. The Principal, Rev Sr Arti, wished luck to the outgoing batch and reminded them that each Heartian walking out of the hallowed portals of the school embodies the Heartian legacy of being progressive citizens with deep-rooted humantarian values. She also commended the efforts of the students and teachers of Class XI, in arranging the farewell. The show concluded with the school premises reverberating with the School anthem by Heartians singing together and loud ‘We will always be Sacred Heart girls’

Vaccine camp at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school held its fourth free Covid vaccination camp for 12 to 14 year olds and those in the 15 to18 year age group and booster vaccine for the staff as well. The camp was held in collaboration with the Health Department, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her satisfaction over the confidence of the younger group of students and their parents who showed no hesitation in taking the jab. The school had taken all the required steps for the camp, including a sanitised venue, observation room and refreshment slot for the vaccinated students.

Ridge Valley School, Gurugram

Gurugram-based Ridge Valley School, in collaboration with Haryana Government, organised a vaccination camp for its students at the school premises. Students between the ages of 12-14 years actively participated in the vaccination drive. Doses of CORBEVAX were arranged for students in this day-long camp. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, said, “Slowly the whole world is embracing vaccinations as the best way to protect oneself from Covid-19 virus. We would like to convey our gratitude to the Haryana Government for making this drive a grand success.” The students pre-registered themselves as per the guidance provided by the school. The school authorities monitored the students post vaccination to watch out for any vaccine-related complications and provide additional medical support if required. The school also took the initiative to encourage their staff and teachers to get their children vaccinated.

Sports meet for KG students

S.D. Senior Secondary School, Sector-24, Chandigarh, organised a sports meet for the kindergarten Wing . Many fun-filled sports activities marked the day. Tiny tots enthusiastically participated in Hulla Hoop Race, musical chairs, pop the balloon, frog race etc. Winners of the event were felicitated with medals by the Principal Dr. Nisha Gupta. The day ended with musical dance and smiles on the faces of little SDians.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

7
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model

Shares a video message to this effect

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held