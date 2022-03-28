Warm send-off for Class XII students at Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

The students of Class XI of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, hosted a warm sendoff for their outgoing seniors. The programme titled ‘Aloha-2022’ commenced with invoking the blessings of the Almighty. A melodious medley set the momentum for other performances. A melànge of scintillating performances set the stage ablaze and the musical recital made the spellbound audience hum and sway to the mellifluous numbers. High-energy Bhangra performance was the show-stopper. The prime attraction was the coveted title of Ms Sacred Heart, for which elegant and confident girls vied against, each other. Jaunita Ruchel Datta of Commerce stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2022. Anusha Kuthiala and Kriti Garg walked away with the first and second runners up titles. The Principal, Rev Sr Arti, wished luck to the outgoing batch and reminded them that each Heartian walking out of the hallowed portals of the school embodies the Heartian legacy of being progressive citizens with deep-rooted humantarian values. She also commended the efforts of the students and teachers of Class XI, in arranging the farewell. The show concluded with the school premises reverberating with the School anthem by Heartians singing together and loud ‘We will always be Sacred Heart girls’

Vaccine camp at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school held its fourth free Covid vaccination camp for 12 to 14 year olds and those in the 15 to18 year age group and booster vaccine for the staff as well. The camp was held in collaboration with the Health Department, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her satisfaction over the confidence of the younger group of students and their parents who showed no hesitation in taking the jab. The school had taken all the required steps for the camp, including a sanitised venue, observation room and refreshment slot for the vaccinated students.

Ridge Valley School, Gurugram

Gurugram-based Ridge Valley School, in collaboration with Haryana Government, organised a vaccination camp for its students at the school premises. Students between the ages of 12-14 years actively participated in the vaccination drive. Doses of CORBEVAX were arranged for students in this day-long camp. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, said, “Slowly the whole world is embracing vaccinations as the best way to protect oneself from Covid-19 virus. We would like to convey our gratitude to the Haryana Government for making this drive a grand success.” The students pre-registered themselves as per the guidance provided by the school. The school authorities monitored the students post vaccination to watch out for any vaccine-related complications and provide additional medical support if required. The school also took the initiative to encourage their staff and teachers to get their children vaccinated.

Sports meet for KG students

S.D. Senior Secondary School, Sector-24, Chandigarh, organised a sports meet for the kindergarten Wing . Many fun-filled sports activities marked the day. Tiny tots enthusiastically participated in Hulla Hoop Race, musical chairs, pop the balloon, frog race etc. Winners of the event were felicitated with medals by the Principal Dr. Nisha Gupta. The day ended with musical dance and smiles on the faces of little SDians.