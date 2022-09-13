Events organised at St Mary's School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher's Day. Students organised a cultural programme to show their love and respect for their teachers. The cultural show included songs, dance and skit. Teachers were given hand-made title cards. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham wished the teachers and encouraged the students to imbibe the values instilled by their gurus. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao appreciated the students for the outstanding programme. Meanwhile, the school also celebrated St Mary's Day by conducting a special morning assembly to commemorate patron saint of the school. The school choir presented a melodious song dedicated to Mother Mary. Students presented a prayer dance. While addressing the assembly, Chairman of the school Rev Fr Aju Abraham highlighted Mother Mary's life history and her contribution to humanity.
