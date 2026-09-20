EVS activity on 'types of beaks and types of claws’ organised

Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, conducted an interesting EVS activity on ‘Types of beaks and types of claws’. Students learnt how different beaks and claws help birds in eating, catching food, climbing and protecting themselves. The activity was made engaging through hands-on learning, making the lesson enjoyable and meaningful. Selected students — Bhavyanshi, Aarush, Khavish, Advita, Sukhdeep and Swastik — participated enthusiastically in the activity.

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