Ex-Chairman of Punjab School Education Board visits school

Aatam Public School, Amritsar, welcomed Dr Amarpal Singh, former IAS officer and former Chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, during his visit to the campus. He was accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Tur. The distinguished guests received a warm welcome from the school management. Dr Amarpal Singh explored the school’s unique Punj-ab Museum, an exceptional initiative envisioned by the school’s founder, Late Dev Dard. The museum beautifully showcases the rich heritage, culture, traditions and history of the nation. Today, this remarkable legacy is being preserved and enriched by Prateek Sehdev and his family, ensuring that future generations remain connected with their cultural roots. Dr Amarpal Singh appreciated the school’s continuous pursuit of excellence and its commitment to nurturing responsible, knowledgeable and value-driven citizens. The visit concluded with an engaging interaction with the management and faculty, leaving everyone inspired and motivated to continue their mission of delivering quality education while preserving the nation’s cultural heritage.
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