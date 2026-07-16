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Home / The School Tribune / Ex-Chairman of Punjab School Education Board visits school

Ex-Chairman of Punjab School Education Board visits school

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:32 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Aatam Public School, Amritsar, welcomed Dr Amarpal Singh, former IAS officer and former Chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, during his visit to the campus. He was accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Tur. The distinguished guests received a warm welcome from the school management. Dr Amarpal Singh explored the school’s unique Punj-ab Museum, an exceptional initiative envisioned by the school’s founder, Late Dev Dard. The museum beautifully showcases the rich heritage, culture, traditions and history of the nation. Today, this remarkable legacy is being preserved and enriched by Prateek Sehdev and his family, ensuring that future generations remain connected with their cultural roots. Dr Amarpal Singh appreciated the school’s continuous pursuit of excellence and its commitment to nurturing responsible, knowledgeable and value-driven citizens. The visit concluded with an engaging interaction with the management and faculty, leaving everyone inspired and motivated to continue their mission of delivering quality education while preserving the nation’s cultural heritage.

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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