Exceptional performance of students in Cambridge English Assessments

Ryan International School, Patiala

To master the English language and expand the opportunities it brings, 45 students of Ryan International School, Patiala, opted for Cambridge English Assessments in the academic year 2024-25. The school is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the recent Cambridge English Assessments at various levels ranging from YLE (Young Learners English) to C1 Advanced. Out of these 45 students, the merit holders are: YLE Starters – Namrit Kaur (2B), Simrit Saini (2B), YLE Movers – Hazel Chauhan (3A), YLE Flyers – Tanya Verma (4A) and Sidakbir Singh Cheema (4B), A2 Key – Pravika Gupta (6A), Kanan Sandeep Gite (5A) and Gurroop Kaur Samrao (5A), B1 Preliminary – Gunreet Kaur (8A), Sukhman Kaur (8B) and Jaiveer Singh (8B), B2 First – Rudar Singh (9A), Vishatan Kumar Bhagat (9C) and Urvi Prajapat (9A). “Our students have made us incredibly proud,” shared Principal Pooja Sharma. “Their achievements in the Cambridge English Assessments are a result of their dedication, the unwavering support of their families, and the inspiring leadership of our Chairman Dr AF Pinto, and MD Dr Grace Pinto. These remarkable results reaffirm our commitment to delivering excellence in education and equipping our students to thrive in a global landscape,” Pooja Sharma said.