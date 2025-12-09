DT
Exciting excursion organised for students

Exciting excursion organised for students

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, organised an exciting and enriching excursion for the students of classes IX to XII to Barota Farm, located on the outskirts of Ropar. The trip provided a perfect blend of learning, recreation, and adventure. Students participated enthusiastically in a variety of fun-filled activities designed to enhance teamwork, confidence, and physical fitness. The well-planned outing offered students a refreshing break from their daily routine, allowing them to explore, interact, and enjoy a vibrant environment under the guidance of their teachers. Light refreshments and lunch were served at the venue, and the entire day was marked with joyful moments, laughter, and unforgettable experiences. The school ensured complete safety and discipline throughout the excursion, making it a memorable and meaningful day for all the young learners.

