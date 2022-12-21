Excursion for tiny tots of Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

An excursion to Chattbir Zoo was organised for the tiny tots of the school as the school believes that only books does not suffice the development of the child but learning through practical life is also important for their overall development. It was really thrilling and learning experience. Animals like monkeys, bears, elephants, etc, attracted the children. The most exciting features were ‘Lion Safari’ and bird Sanctuary. The children were thrilled to witness the variety of birds in the open arena. To entertain the children, games were organised. They relished snacks and other eatables. They came back in the afternoon beholding the sweet memories of the trip.