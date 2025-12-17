Excursion organised for students of Class IX-XII

Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula, organised an exciting excursion for the students of Class IX to XII to Barota farms, on the outskirts of Roopnagar. The trip provided a golden fusion of recreation and adventure. In order to inculcate the virtues of teamwork, confidence, physical abs mental alertness, students participated in various fun-filled activities and games. Delicious lunch and crispy snacks were served to the students at the venue. The fun-filled day left unforgettable memories. Principal Dr Umamaheswari urged the students to join such fruitful excursion and trips to remain mentally alert and physically fit.

