Executive Director of Pinegrove School, Solan, gets Global Education Leader Award

Capt AJ Singh, Executive Director of the school, has been honoured with the prestigious Global Education Leader Award at the India-USA Global Education Leadership Summit. The summit, held at Hillsdale College, Michigan, USA, from May 22–25, 2025, was jointly organised by EducationWorld magazine and Access USA. Capt AJ Singh was recognised for his outstanding leadership, dedication to academic excellence and contributions to global education. The award, presented by Larry P Arnn, president of Hillsdale College and Sheila Bauer, co-founder of Access USA, highlights his impactful role in shaping future-ready education and fostering international educational collaboration.

Advertisement