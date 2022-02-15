health

Exercising after getting COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies

Exercising after getting COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies

Image: iStock

PTI

Washington, Feb 15

Mild- to moderate-intensity exercise for 90 minutes after getting a flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost the levels of antibodies in the body, according to a study.

The findings, published in the journal Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity, could directly benefit people with a range of fitness levels.

Participants who cycled on a stationary bike or took a brisk walk for an hour-and-a-half after vaccination produced more antibodies in the following four weeks compared to those who did not exercise.

The researchers at Iowa State University in the US found similar results when they ran an experiment with mice and treadmills.

"Our preliminary results are the first to demonstrate a specific amount of time can enhance the body's antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and two vaccines for influenza," said professor Marian Kohut from Iowa State University.

A total of 36 individuals that received the Pfizer vaccine between March 2021-June 2021 were enrolled in the study. 28 participants were enrolled in the trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine experiment.

Nearly half of the participants in the experiment had a body mass index (BMI) in the overweight or obese category.

During 90 minutes of exercise, they focused on maintaining a pace that kept their heart rate around 120–140 beats per minute rather than distance.

The researchers also tested whether participants could get the same bump in antibodies with just 45-minutes of exercising.

They found the shorter workout did not increase the participants' antibody levels.

Kohut said there may be multiple reasons why prolonged, mild- to moderate-exercise could improve the body's immune response.

Working out increases blood and lymph flow, which helps circulate immune cells, according to the researchers.

As these cells move around the body, they are more likely to detect something that is foreign, they said.

Data from the mouse experiment also suggested a type of protein produced during exercise helps generate virus-specific antibodies and T-cells, the study found.

"But a lot more research is needed to answer the why and how. There are so many changes that take place when we exercise -- metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, circulatory," said Kohut.

"So, there's probably a combination of factors that contribute to the antibody response we found in our study," the scientist added.

The researchers are continuing to track the antibody response in the participants six months post-immunisation and have launched another study that focuses on exercise's effects on people who receive booster shots.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

3
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

4
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

5
Entertainment

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

6
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

7
Jalandhar

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

8
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

9
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

10
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Entertainment

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Congress lacks inspirational leadership, party faces existential challenge: Ashwani Kumar

Congress lacks inspirational leadership, party faces existential challenge: Ashwani Kumar

In a no-holds-barred interview to PTI after quitting the Con...

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

LIVE: Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP joint election manifesto

Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students

Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Was addressing a rally at Rajpura

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin