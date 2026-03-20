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Home / The School Tribune / Expert committee formed to review revised NCERT chapter on judiciary

Expert committee formed to review revised NCERT chapter on judiciary

Centre informs SC

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:21 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it had constituted an expert committee comprising two former apex court judges and an ex-attorney general to review the class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that the committee comprises senior advocate and former Attorney General KK Venugopal, former top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, and former Supreme Court judge and current National Judicial Academy director Justice Aniruddha Bose, along with a vice chancellor.
"We have formed the committee to draft the chapter. Mr KK Venugopal will be a member of the committee. Justice Indu Malhotra will also be a part. We have also requested Justice Aniruddha Bose from the National Judicial Academy to be there," Mehta said.
The top court was hearing a petition by former NCERT member Pankaj Pushkar against a passage in an older class 8 textbook that read, "recent judgments tend to view the slum dweller as an encroacher in the city." The top court refused to entertain the petition, observing that the judiciary should not be oversensitive about a healthy criticism.
"It's a viewpoint about a judgment. That's a healthy criticism. Why the judiciary should be so oversensitive about that. This part of the book points out what is the structure of the judiciary, how they work, what they have done, some good has also been highlighted.
"Then they say, however, there are also Court judgments that people believe work against the best interests of common persons â€¦ This is a viewpoint about a judgment, people have a right to criticise our judgments," the CJI observed orally.
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