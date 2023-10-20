PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt. organised an engaging expert talk on Sustainable Development recently. Dr. Sidharth Sharma, Assistant Professor at the Department of Commerce and Business Management, DAV University, was the key speaker. Dr. Sharma captivated the audience with his profound insights and in-depth knowledge on sustainable development. He shared real-life examples and delved into relevant case studies, to explain the concept of sustainability. The event, attended by students and faculty members, showcased the commitment of KV 2, Jalandhar, in promoting knowledge and awareness about pressing global issues. Ravinder Kumar, Principal, emphasised the significance of sustainable development in the current global scenario, urging students to be responsible stewards of the environment and society.