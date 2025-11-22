DT
Home / The School Tribune / 'Expressions-2025' organised

'Expressions-2025' organised

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, came alive with colours, rhythm, and joy as it hosted its grand cultural event 'Expressions-2025'. The evening began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp and invocation of divine blessings. The audience enjoyed a series of captivating performances — from the divine grace of Durga Stuti and a Kathak piece, to Urban Beats in Kashmir streets and a colourful fusion dance blending Mexican vibrance with Chinese elegance. A poignant piece on the pain and freedom of caged birds, along with a soulful musical medley, added depth to the celebration. A powerful staging of Hamlet 2.0 offered a modern retelling of Shakespeare's classic. The Head Boy, Head Girl, and Cabinet members then took the stage to present the school's annual achievements, highlighting the accomplishments of the Principal, faculty, and students, including two State Awardees. A tribute was paid to Gurnoor Singh, celebrating his brilliance, creativity, and kindness. In his memory, the school unveiled the "Sanctuary of Values," a serene reading corner for reflection and inspiration. Under the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP), Principal Monica Chawla shared a powerful presentation on how St Joseph's is nurturing emotional well-being, mindfulness, empathy, and holistic growth in its classrooms. The school released its comprehensive Report on the School Health and Wellness Programme. The Chief Guest, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, CBSE Regional Officer, and Guest of Honour, Prof. Saroj Bala Yadav, Former Dean, NCERT, addressed the gathering and appreciated the team for amazing efforts. The school also celebrated the creative writing achievements of its young Josephites, with 200 students from Classes III to XII publishing their own books this year. Honouring 157 budding authors present at the event, the celebration highlighted their imagination, courage, and powerful voices. The evening concluded with a vibrant bhangra performance, featuring a moving depiction of the Punjab floods and the resilience of its people. The Members of Management, along with Principal lauded the staff for an inspiring and well-coordinated event.

