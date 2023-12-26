Today a child has a restricted area to experiment
And no one remains there to find rules to implement
Neither mother nor father can’t spare some time
Neither grandparents nor any other have ideas to find
Their thoughts stay sleeping in their mind
The little Einsteins are making their future blind
For some time, in their mind, their curiosities jingle
But they never know whom to chase, whom to tickle
The video games and mobiles listen to their crackle
The so-called worries for them seem very fickle
They lose their innocence and their childhood
The worse becomes their adulthood
Though they work towards their goals very hard
Their falling success has no one to guard.
Bhumika, Class X-Newton, The Century School
