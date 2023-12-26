Today a child has a restricted area to experiment

And no one remains there to find rules to implement

Neither mother nor father can’t spare some time

Neither grandparents nor any other have ideas to find

Their thoughts stay sleeping in their mind

The little Einsteins are making their future blind

For some time, in their mind, their curiosities jingle

But they never know whom to chase, whom to tickle

The video games and mobiles listen to their crackle

The so-called worries for them seem very fickle

They lose their innocence and their childhood

The worse becomes their adulthood

Though they work towards their goals very hard

Their falling success has no one to guard.

Bhumika, Class X-Newton, The Century School