A family portfolio activity was organised at DIPS School Urban Estate-1, Jalandhar, to tell students about the importance of family in their life and their relationships. Children of pre-primary wing were asked to prepare a family portfolio during the summer vacations for the activity. The children presented their portfolios in front of their friends and teachers and told about the good habits of all members of their family. School principal Meenakshi Mehta said students were taught the importance of their family.
