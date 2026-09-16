Fancy dress activity for Nursery students organised

A fancy dress activity was organised for Nursery students at the EEDP Branch of DAV School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi. A total of 31 students of Nursery Acorn participated enthusiastically. The children arrived dressed in beautiful and creative costumes representing a variety of characters and themes, including Starfish, Rani Lakshmibai, Swami Vivekananda, Princess Elsa, the Sun, Lord Krishna, Mother Teresa, Goddess Durga, Earth, Healthy Food/Junk Food, a Teacher, Bharat Mata, a Butterfly, Harry Potter, a Police Officer, Traffic Police, a Watchman, a Commando, a Soldier, a Tomato, a Lahouli Girl, Supergirl, a Doctor, a Little Monster, Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, a Cloud, an Astronaut, a Rainbow, a Nurse and a Pahadan (girl from the hills). The children gave confident and enthusiastic performances and won everyone’s hearts with their adorable presentations. Such activities help develop confidence, communication and speaking skills among young children. The programme was successfully conducted under the guidance and direction of Principal Mr Kuldeep Singh Guleria.

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