DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Fancy-dress activity organised

Fancy-dress activity organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami. The pre-primary wing organised a delightful fancy-dress activity, in which the little ones dressed up as Krishna and Radha, looking adorable in their colourful traditional attire. The children added to the festive ambience with cheerful dance performances to melodious Krishna ‘bhajans’. The celebrations reached a high point with the traditional ‘Matki Phod’ activity, filling the atmosphere with excitement and joy. The celebration offered the young learners a wonderful opportunity to connect with their rich cultural heritage in a fun and engaging manner. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the children and commended the teachers for their efforts in making the occasion meaningful and memorable. She encouraged the students to imbibe the values of love, compassion and togetherness associated with Lord Krishna. The celebration concluded on a joyful note, leaving everyone delighted by the little ones’ innocence and enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts