Fancy-dress activity organised

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami. The pre-primary wing organised a delightful fancy-dress activity, in which the little ones dressed up as Krishna and Radha, looking adorable in their colourful traditional attire. The children added to the festive ambience with cheerful dance performances to melodious Krishna ‘bhajans’. The celebrations reached a high point with the traditional ‘Matki Phod’ activity, filling the atmosphere with excitement and joy. The celebration offered the young learners a wonderful opportunity to connect with their rich cultural heritage in a fun and engaging manner. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the children and commended the teachers for their efforts in making the occasion meaningful and memorable. She encouraged the students to imbibe the values of love, compassion and togetherness associated with Lord Krishna. The celebration concluded on a joyful note, leaving everyone delighted by the little ones’ innocence and enthusiasm.

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