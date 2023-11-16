Fancy dress competition at St Mary’s School, Mohali

A fancy dress competition was held for students of the pre-primary section at the school. Tiny tots enthusiastically participated in the competition. They came dressed up as per the given themes, like fairy tale characters, jungle characters (animals, birds, trees, etc) and depicting the culture of different states. They also spoke about the character they were enacting with confidence and enthusiasm. Shubhra and Monika were the judges of the competition. Children were judged on the basis of costume, dialogue, content and presentation. School Principal Bijumon Thomas appreciated the efforts done by children as well as their parents.

