Fancy dress competition held

Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, Chandigarh, witnessed a delightful fancy dress competition presented by the little students of Nursery and LKG. The tiny tots came beautifully dressed, stepping into the enchanting world of cartoons and fairies. The programme commenced with Bible reading and prayer, followed by a cheerful welcome address. The stage soon lit up with vibrant colours as the young students confidently walked up, one after the other, introducing themselves as their favourite characters. Their innocent dialogues, graceful moves, and charming expressions left the audience spellbound. It was truly a heart-warming sight to see the children portraying their characters with such enthusiasm. Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel applauded the children for their wonderful performances and remarked how courageously stepping onto the stage at such a young age will strengthen their confidence for life. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh commended the sincere efforts of the teachers and motivated the children for upcoming events, encouraging them to continue showcasing their talents.

